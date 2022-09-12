PooCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million (POOCOIN)

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. PooCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PooCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PooCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00745459 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014366 BTC.
About PooCoin
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token.
PooCoin Coin Trading
