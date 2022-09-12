Popcorn (POP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.07 Million

Popcorn (POP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Popcorn has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Popcorn has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $18,684.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcorn coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00003018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00275047 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001272 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002333 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00031120 BTC.

Popcorn Coin Profile

Popcorn is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken.

Popcorn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popcorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

