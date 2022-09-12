Popsicle Finance Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001816 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Popsicle Finance has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $145,235.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Popsicle Finance Coin Profile

Popsicle Finance’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Popsicle Finance is popsicle.finance.

Buying and Selling Popsicle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

