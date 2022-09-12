Portion Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded up 40.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $721,621.93 and approximately $45.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Portion has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,323.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00066342 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005441 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00073498 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.