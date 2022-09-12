Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Purchases 633 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.4% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. XN LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $68,785,000. TenCore Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the first quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 19,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $64,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.27 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.