Position Exchange Market Capitalization Hits $10.76 Million (POSI)

Position Exchange (POSI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Position Exchange has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Position Exchange has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Position Exchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00747492 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013464 BTC.
Position Exchange Profile
Position Exchange’s total supply is 91,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,594,745 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx.
