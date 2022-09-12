Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Connacht Asset Management LP

Connacht Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $573,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,092.3% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $70.20 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $110.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,554 shares of company stock worth $2,867,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

