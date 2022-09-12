Powerledger (POWR) Reaches Market Cap of $112.84 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Powerledger has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Powerledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001049 BTC on major exchanges. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $112.84 million and approximately $55.13 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,155.81 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00051727 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00475441 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

