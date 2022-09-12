Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 28,683 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Pinterest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 909.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 84.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,055,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.