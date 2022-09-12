Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $416,128,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after buying an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sun Communities by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,390,000 after buying an additional 933,997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $158.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average is $167.36.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

