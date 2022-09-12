Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,149 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Umpqua worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,380,000 after acquiring an additional 150,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,344,000 after acquiring an additional 164,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,759,000 after acquiring an additional 547,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,783,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,370,000 after acquiring an additional 71,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,349,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after acquiring an additional 275,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Umpqua Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

