Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 88,901 Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Cedar Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2,778.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 383,397 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,570,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $19.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin purchased 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $49,337.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $3,080,058.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin acquired 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,337.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

