Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 16,910 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,160,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,493,000 after acquiring an additional 610,048 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $20,213,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 434,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PACW opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.