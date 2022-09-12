Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,971 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,087,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 989,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 674,068 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 829,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.