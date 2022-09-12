Primas Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $449,803.38 and $564,829.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00282300 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000975 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001271 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.96 or 0.03040510 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official website is primas.io.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.