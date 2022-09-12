Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Sold by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the period. Procore Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 53,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $16,652,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,244,000 after purchasing an additional 436,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 171,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,786,750.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 76,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $3,265,846.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 857,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,689,497.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 171,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,786,750.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,939. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $105.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

