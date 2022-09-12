Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PRGS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 139.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

