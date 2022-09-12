Project Pai Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $1,626.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,342.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00576935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00245172 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00048891 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004896 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,815,563,629 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,472,828 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

