ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by Connacht Asset Management LP

Connacht Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,183 shares during the quarter. ProPetro accounts for about 0.5% of Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 47.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter worth about $4,840,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,903,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,377,000 after purchasing an additional 471,850 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter worth about $10,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,412.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.45. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUMP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

