Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van Buys 2,650 Shares

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 2,650 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,477.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,982.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

