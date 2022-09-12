Proxy (PRXY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $88,498.00

Proxy (PRXY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Proxy has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Proxy has a market cap of $149,688.41 and $88,498.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proxy Coin Profile

Proxy was first traded on December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proxy’s official website is btcpx.io.

Buying and Selling Proxy

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20 and MRC20 formats utilizing the Proxy Relay. This gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoin into custody and transfer that value into an onto Ethereum or Polygon chains without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. The BTCpx token contract is governed by a DAO token called Proxy (PRXY), which is responsible for managing the treasury and deciding on the roadmap of the future.PRXY can be used for Voting, Bitcoin Farming and Liquidity Mining.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

