Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Mark FitzPatrick Acquires 20 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 20 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 924 ($11.16) per share, for a total transaction of £184.80 ($223.30).
Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 961.40 ($11.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 877.20 ($10.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,519 ($18.35). The company has a market cap of £26.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,465.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 970.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,011.33.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 45.52%.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
