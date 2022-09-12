Pub Finance (PINT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.45 Million

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Pub Finance has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Pub Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.
About Pub Finance
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance.
Pub Finance Coin Trading
