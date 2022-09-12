Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Puma from €95.00 ($96.94) to €82.00 ($83.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Puma from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Puma from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Puma Stock Performance
Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. Puma has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $13.08.
Puma Company Profile
PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.
