PureFi Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,860.00 (UFI)

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. PureFi Protocol has a total market capitalization of $389,615.95 and $44,860.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PureFi Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PureFi Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00750725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014420 BTC.

PureFi Protocol Profile

PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,420,628 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.

PureFi Protocol Coin Trading

