PUTinCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,912.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and $5,912.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006943 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000872 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.