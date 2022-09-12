QANplatform Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.45 Million (QANX)

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. QANplatform has a total market cap of $23.45 million and $161,345.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QANplatform has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QANplatform coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QANplatform alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00747205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014455 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANplatform was first traded on May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,181,313,372 coins. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QANplatform is www.qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform.

Buying and Selling QANplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QANplatform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QANplatform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.