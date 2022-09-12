QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Hits $0.0165 on Top Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $6,297.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.97 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00051012 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00477877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00063863 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005280 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

