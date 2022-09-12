QUAI DAO (QUAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76,760.00

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $130,356.32 and approximately $76,760.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00749825 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014115 BTC.
QUAI DAO Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.
Buying and Selling QUAI DAO
