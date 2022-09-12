Quant Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $105.82 or 0.00473140 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $34.77 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.99 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063571 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is www.quant.network.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Quant?Quant is a cryptocurrency project that launched in June 2018 that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale without sacrificing efficiency. It aims to allow applications to operate on multiple blockchains through the creation of the first blockchain operating system. That operating system is called the Overledger Network and connects different blockchains using APIs. The operating system allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (called MApps) for their users. What is QNT used for?For developers to create a MApp on the network they must hold a specific amount of QNT tokens. These tokens power the Overledger Network and are used to pay for services developed on top of it. QNT is an ERC-20 token. Who created Quant?Quant says its technology is the brainchild of its cofounder Gilbert Verdian, who while serving at HM Treasury in the UK Government in 2009, and later as Chief Information Security Officer for a Department of Health in Australia “realised the full potential of DLTs [distributed ledger technologies].” The platform was also cofounded by Dr Paolo Tasca, an entrepreneur and digital economist specialized in distributed systems. Dr. Tasca has served as a special advisor on blockchain technology at the United Nations and worked with central banks throughout the world. Where can you buy QNT?Quant’s QNT token is being traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges, now including on Coinbase and Coinbase Pro. You can find out more about which currencies QNT is traded against and on which platforms on our analysis tab. Telegram | LinkedIn | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

