Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $162.00 at Argus

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PWR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.58.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $146.76 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.