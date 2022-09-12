Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Up 3.0 %

MAT opened at $23.53 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.