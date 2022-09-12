Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $381,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $84.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

