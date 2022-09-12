Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Trading Up 7.1 %

WIX opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $228.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

About Wix.com



Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

