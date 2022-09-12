Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Vaxart by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Vaxart by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $363.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.76. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

