Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 2,442 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 418,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of THC stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.