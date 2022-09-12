Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stake Cut by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137,945 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Quantum worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quantum by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 64,208 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Quantum by 792.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Quantum by 189.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 182,427 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $1.71 on Monday. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $175.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,146.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,880 shares of company stock valued at $146,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on QMCO. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

About Quantum

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.