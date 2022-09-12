QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $82,960.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 6.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

