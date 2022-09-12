QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Achieves $80.38 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $80.38 million and approximately $14.12 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

