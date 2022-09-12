Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE RLGT opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.93. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

