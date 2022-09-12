Radix (XRD) Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Radix (XRD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Radix has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0663 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $306.34 million and $1.39 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00747205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s launch date was November 17th, 2020. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

