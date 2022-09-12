Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $111,437.62 and approximately $17,116.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002321 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00746071 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014694 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019098 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000288 BTC.
Rage Fan Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. The Reddit community for Rage Fan is https://reddit.com/r/RageFanSocial. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rage Fan Coin Trading
