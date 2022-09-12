Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $111,437.62 and approximately $17,116.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00746071 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. The Reddit community for Rage Fan is https://reddit.com/r/RageFanSocial. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.