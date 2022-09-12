RAI Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.77 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $29.82 million and $8.77 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,412.35 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00480512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00063843 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005294 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

SOFI is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

