Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits Market Cap of $3.95 Million

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $55,310.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00095373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00069578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00022491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00031162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

