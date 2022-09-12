Railgun (RAIL) Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Railgun (RAIL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Railgun has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Railgun coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Railgun has a market cap of $38.43 million and approximately $262,365.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Railgun

Railgun (RAIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project. The official website for Railgun is railgun.ch.

Railgun Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Railgun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Railgun using one of the exchanges listed above.

