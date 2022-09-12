Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAIN. Jonestrading began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 18.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $151.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -1.20. Rain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

