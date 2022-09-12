Rally (RLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $100.67 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Rally has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $100.67 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035797 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004139 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,302.93 or 0.99792321 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035701 BTC.
Rally Profile
Rally is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,287,070,172 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp. The official website for Rally is rally.io.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.