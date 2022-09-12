RamenSwap (RAMEN) Trading Up 53% This Week

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, RamenSwap has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RamenSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RamenSwap has a market cap of $8,072.94 and approximately $27,000.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00747367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014419 BTC.

RamenSwap Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

Buying and Selling RamenSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RamenSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

