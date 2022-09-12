RamenSwap (RAMEN) Trading Up 53% This Week

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, RamenSwap has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RamenSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RamenSwap has a market cap of $8,072.94 and approximately $27,000.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00747367 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014419 BTC.
RamenSwap Profile
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
Buying and Selling RamenSwap
