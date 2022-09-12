Rapids (RPD) Price Hits $0.0069 on Exchanges

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Rapids has a market capitalization of $71,192.75 and $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

