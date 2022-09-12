RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $776.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Column Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 1,278,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 913,465 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 500,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,724,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.